<p>Hubballi: Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> stated that after declaring 3,000 tandas, hattis and other such human habitats which lacked revenue records as 'revenue villages' in the last two-and-a-half years, the government is willing to declare 1,300 more revenue villages, but that is halted as per the instruction from the Union government on account of the census procedure.</p><p>"As the Centre has started the census procedure, it has asked us not to announce new revenue villages. Proposals are sought from all districts, and we will announce after the Centre withdraws this instruction. This will help 1.39 lakh families that lack revenue records of their properties," he said.</p><p>Gowda told reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi </a>on Friday that 1.06 title-deeds would be issued to the beneficiaries through the government's convention marking the completion of its 1,000 days, to be held in Haveri on February 14 (Saturday), ensuring 'Bhu Guarantee' for the beneficiaries.</p><p>Only one lakh families were given title-deeds in six years till 2023. After this government was formed, officials visited houses, 1.10 lakh title-deeds were distributed last year, and 1.06 title-deeds would be distributed on Saturday.</p><p>Among 6,500 places, a total 1,557 places were declared as revenue villages earlier, and around 3,000 villages were given the same status in last two-and-a-half years, he noted.</p><p>Under 'Swamitva' scheme, works are on to give identity documents to properties at 20,000 villages. Digital title-deeds would be linked to e-swattu along with A-khata. All these measures would give ownership guarantee, the minister said.</p><p>Lands of the Revenue Department are included in the land beat database, and an integrated data of all government lands would be available if other departments also enter their properties in this, he added.</p><p>Regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar saying that he went to Delhi to discuss politics, Gowda said, "Those in politics have to do politics. Can we become Sanyasis?". </p>