<p>Hubballi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hubballi-airport-gets-first-fto-3709116"> Hubballi Airport</a> has set up two 'May I Help You?' help desks in both arrival and departure <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengalurus-kempegowda-international-airport-set-for-major-technological-upgrade-this-year-3858966">terminals </a>to assist the passengers. The help desks are managed by the airport staff and they aim to provide assistance regarding services like check-in, baggage drop-off, and other airport facilities.</p><p>This comes considering the need for assistance and ease of flyers. It is learned that there were complaints from the passengers that they were not getting timely assistance, especially during rush hours. The passengers would approach the airline staff for help and guidance, only to sometimes figure out they were not aware of the entire airport services. </p><p>With the help desks, the Hubballi Airport dedicates itself to passenger facilitation. It is situated at both arrival and departure premises. </p><p>According to airport officials, the designated staff at the help desks will be working in two shifts to assist the passengers if they need any help within their permissible limits. The passengers can approach the desk for any information related to the flight or airport facilities and get clarification on any queries. All these staff had undergone aviation and hospitality training to equip them with knowledge about the airport services.</p><p>Hubballi Airport Director Rupesh Kumar S said they deployed 12 staff, including two supervisors, in two shifts. These staff will be handling various queries and providing assistance to passengers at the help desks, and also there will be one or two staff at the VIP lounge, who will assist the VIP passengers from entrance to exit.</p><p>He also claimed that it is the first airport of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to have such a dedicated help desks in the state. The help desks launched about a week ago, and they are getting a good response from the passengers.</p>