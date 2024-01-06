JOIN US
india

Hubballi court grants bail to Hindu activist

Pujari’s arrest on December 29, ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration had snowballed into a controversy with the BJP accusing the Congress government of 'vendetta politics.'
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 01:38 IST

Hubballi: The first additional district and sessions court in Hubballi granted bail to Srikanth Pujari, who was recently arrested in connection with the violence during Ram Janmabhoomi agitation in 1992.

Pujari’s arrest on December 29, ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration had snowballed into a controversy with the BJP accusing the Congress government of “vendetta politics.” Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and advocate Sanjeev Badaskar said that Pujari will be released from the jail on Saturday after completion of formalities. He is now lodged at the Hubballi sub-jail.

(Published 06 January 2024, 01:38 IST)
