Hubballi-Dharwad civic delegation visits Mumbai to study BMC's urban governance model

<p>Mumbai: In a significant example of growing inter-city cooperation and knowledge-sharing among urban local bodies, a delegation from the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation visited the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation </a>(BMC) to study Mumbai’s administrative systems, civic infrastructure and urban management practices.</p><p>The BMC is India's richest civic body, with a budget larger than several small Indian states. </p><p>The visit is important as rapidly expanding Indian cities increasingly look toward collaborative governance models to address challenges related to urban infrastructure, public health, waste management and emergency response systems.</p>.BMC corporators suggest structured 24×7 economic model for Mumbai.<p>The delegation, led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi-dharwad">Hubballi-Dharwad </a>Mayor Jyoti Patil, held detailed discussions with senior BMC officials and reviewed the functioning of several key civic departments. </p><p>The team also paid a courtesy visit to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.</p><p>The visiting delegation included Deputy Mayor Santosh Chavan, Leader of the House and former Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri, Opposition Leader Imam Hussain Yaligar and Deputy Commissioner (Development) Vijaykumar R.</p><p>During the visit to the BMC headquarters, officials from various departments made detailed presentations on Mumbai’s civic administration framework. These included presentations by the Municipal Secretary Department, Business Development Department, Solid Waste Management Department, Environment Department and Infrastructure Department.</p><p>Discussions focused on improving urban services and public amenities, strengthening civic infrastructure, enhancing public sanitation and healthcare systems, and modernising solid waste management practices. Officials also exchanged views on how metropolitan administrations can become more efficient and citizen-centric amid rising urbanisation pressures.</p><p>The delegation reportedly appreciated the scale and functioning of the BMC and expressed interest in expanding cooperation and institutional exchanges in various sectors in the future, officials said.</p>