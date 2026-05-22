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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi-Dharwad civic delegation visits Mumbai to study BMC's urban governance model

The delegation reportedly appreciated the scale and functioning of the BMC and expressed interest in expanding cooperation and institutional exchanges in various sectors in the future
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:18 IST
Karnataka NewsMumbaiKarnatakaHubballiDharwad

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