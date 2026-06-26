Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation decides to meet minister for pending water bill OTS

<p>Hubballi: After making several appeals to the government seeking one-time-settlement (OTS) scheme to waive off the interest amount on pending water bills in the twin cities, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), on Thursday, decided to take a delegation to Bengaluru shortly and urge Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah to ensure the approval for the proposal.</p>.<p>After corporators cutting across party lines demanded OTS scheme for the convenience of citizens and for helping the civic body to collect the principal amount with interest waived off, Mayor Jyothi Patil asked Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla to get the appointment of the minister, saying, “Let us all visit Bengaluru shortly (before July 4), and get the OTS approved by the government.”</p>.<p>During the HDMC’s general body meeting held in Hubballi on Thursday, BJP’s Tippanna Majjagi sought to know the status of proposal for OTS submitted to the government three months back, also recalling that a resolution was passed two years back itself. </p><p>Officials informed the meeting that pending water bills include Rs 195 crore principal amount, and Rs 135 crore interest on that.</p>.<p>“Just an approval from the government is needed for the OTS scheme, as it need not pay anything. If interest is waived off, people will come forward to pay the principal amount, and this would increase the revenue of the civic body,” Majjagi said.</p>.<p>Leader of House in HDMC Iresh Anchatgeri said, “The government implemented an OTS scheme in Bengaluru, but our demand is not met. While waiting for the government’s nod for the OTS, collection of principal amount can be started keeping the interest under <br>a separate head”.</p>.<p>Arif Bhadrapur of Congress said the Bengaluru visit should not be just for submitting a memorandum, but to fight for getting the OTS sanctioned. “Let the interest waiver on pending water bills be another guarantee of the government. How can poor people pay huge interest amount?” he asked.</p>.<p><strong>Sterilisation drive</strong></p>.<p>Stating that the new stray dog sterilisation centre at Shivalli is ready, HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali said the agency which bagged the contract for the animal birth control (ABC) programme will start the dog catching and sterilisation operation next week.</p>.<p>“Four vehicles and 25 dog catchers will be used. The target is to sterilise 100 stray dogs per day, as the existing number is between 15 and 20. A separate road is being developed to the HDMC’s land at Shivallli, as villagers opposed the movement on the road inside the village. Waste treatment plant and other facilities are also coming up there,” he said.</p>.<p>The meeting was also informed that 5,000 saplings would be planted in the twin cities in July. </p>.<p><strong>'Double tax’ for unclean sites</strong> </p><p>The HDMC general body has decided to impose ‘double tax’ on open sites which are not cleaned in a week after getting notice. Officials stated that property tax for 55% of total 1.35 lakh open sites are paid. Corporators charged that officials are showing negligence to clean open sites and include that expense in the tax challan. </p><p>Corporator Shivu Hiremath lamented that unclean open sites are posing the danger of health hazard. </p><p>Mayor Jyothi Patil instructed the officials to start issuing notices to owners of open sites to clean them in seven days and to impose ‘double tax’ if they are not cleaned. She also asked officials to take steps to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue. </p><p>HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali stated that the drive to clear encroachments on footpaths would be conducted in market areas like Durgadabail and Shahbazaar next week.</p>