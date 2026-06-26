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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation decides to meet minister for pending water bill OTS

Officials informed the meeting that pending water bills include Rs 195 crore principal amount, and Rs 135 crore interest on that.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:37 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:37 IST
Karnataka NewsWater billsHDMC

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