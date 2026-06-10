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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi-Dharwad yet to achieve visible cleanliness

Twin cities citizens have been expressing discontent about issues like garbage disposal and waste management, which is a tricky subject.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:08 IST
KarnatakaGarbageHubballi-Dharwad

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