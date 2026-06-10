Hubballi-Dharwad yet to achieve visible cleanliness

<p>Hubballi: Though the civic body is trying to improve its ranking in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’, an annual survey of cleanliness taken up by the Union government across the country, by encouraging citizens to participate in the survey, visible cleanliness across the twin cities remains a challenge. Garbage strewn along roadsides continues to be a common sight in several areas, despite ongoing efforts such as black-spot cleaning drives and the imposition of penalties.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad stood second in the state for two consecutive years in the cleanliness survey. In the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh (as per the 2011 Census), Hubballi-Dharwad ranked 87th at the national level in 2023-24 and improved to 34th in 2024-25. The twin cities were not among the Top 100 in the survey until 2020, but its ranking improved thereafter, though with some fluctuations.</p>.<p>Twin cities citizens have been expressing discontent about issues like garbage disposal and waste management, which is a tricky subject. At many corners, open sites, and places below transformers have become garbage dumping places in most of the residential and commercial areas across Hubballi-Dharwad.</p>.First population count since 2011: Union Govt issues Gazette notification for Census 2027.<p>For the ongoing ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025-26’ cleanliness survey, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has received more than 55,000 feedbacks from the citizens of the twin cities so far, where some citizens complained about the garbage disposal issue, while others advised the civic body’s role and act to keep the city clean.</p>.<p>Giving an example of Dollars Colony, social activist Vinayak Jogarishettar said many people dump garbage in an open site. Despite complaints, no action has been taken to clear the dumped <br />garbage and to take action against those who throw garbage too.</p>.<p>“Many areas have been facing the same problems, but the corporators, who are accountable for cleanliness and development of their respective wards, are not worried about the issue. Due to stinking, people are scared to go near the open site,” he added.</p>.<p>It can be noted that door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles have developed technical snags and were not repaired as their respective zonal officials have not released funds. The issue added additional contribution to the garbage dumping on the open site problem.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Black spots</p>.<p>It can be noted that National Green Tribunal State-level Committee (SWM) chairperson Subhash Adi, during his meeting with twin cities stakeholders, directed the HDMC Commissioner to achieve visible cleanliness and to eradicate black spots. After the meetings, the HDMC identified black spots and cleaned them. Over a period of time, again the spots become black.</p>.<p>HDMC Solid Waste Management Executive Engineer (in-charge) Santosh Yarangali said, last week, as many as 45 door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles developed technical snags, and this week, seven vehicles have been repaired and deployed for duty. Shortly, all vehicles will be repaired and deployed for duty, which will address the garbage collection issue and automatically reduce garbage dumping on open sites.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, we have been rigorously imposing penalties on those who dump garbage in open sites. Any citizen inform about the garbage dumping on open sites, they will be honoured, he added.</p>