Hubballi: Amid the rising number of cancer patients and the need to have larger and more advanced treatment facilities, the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI), which is the tertiary hospital even for neighbouring districts, has urged the government to set up a regional cancer centre at a cost of Rs 200 crore on its premises.

Ahead of the state budget, the KMCRI has also proposed a PET-CT scanning machine and another Linac machine for its existing oncology department which has medical, surgical and radiotherapy sections. Need for a regional cancer centre and PET-CT scanning machine at KMCRI was discussed in the session of the Legislative Assembly two years back. The demand to have a centre of the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology here was also not fulfilled. Now, the KMCRI has formally submitted a proposal to the government, seeking a regional cancer centre, in addition to PET-CT and new Linac machines.

"Linac machine is used to treat cancer patients who come from six districts, and it will expire next year. Along with a new Linac machine, we have also proposed for PET-CT scanning machine. Both the machines cost around Rs 25 crore each. A Rs 200 crore regional cancer centre is also sought," said KMCRI Director Ishwar Hosamani.

The institute is also expected to get one more MRI and CT scanning machine each from the Directorate of Medical Education, he noted.

If sanctioned, KMCRI will be the first government hospital outside Bengaluru to have PET-CT scanning diagnosis facility, which is costly in private hospitals, KMCRI authorities say. 

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai stated that he would write to the government, and would urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakaash Patil to announce a regional cancer centre and PET-CT scanning machines for the KMCRI in the state budget.

50 more ICU beds soon

A critical care block is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore under PM-ABHIM scheme. This facility with 50 ICU beds will have operation theatres, dialysis units, isolation wards, and zones to treat patients on priority basis.

Dr Hosamani said the new block would be ready in six months, and this would increase the number of ICU beds at the KMCRI to 350. At present, the Institute has a total of 2,400 beds, including 300 ICU beds.

Increase in MBBS, PG seats expected 

Proposal by the KMCRI to increase its intake of MBBS students from existing 200 to 250, and PG seats from 181 to 199 is before the National Medical Commission (NMC). KMCRI authorities are expecting this increase in intake with effect from the coming academic year.

"We have the faculty and infrastructure required, and the Medical Education Department has forwarded the proposal to the NMC. Increase in intake would make the institute stronger academically and also in offering better care to patients," said KMCRI Director Ishwar Hosamani.

In addition to 50 more MBBS seats, the KMCRI has proposed for additional PG seats in Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Respiratory Medicine, Surgical Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Cardiology, Urology, and Radiation Oncology.