Hubballi man trashed for allegedly videographing bathing woman

Hubballi: A mob meted out "instant justice" to a man apprehended red-handed for attempting to record a woman bathing at Lohiya Nagar on Gokul Road in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ladsab of Ganesh Peth in the city, was restrained to an electric pole and subjected to physical assault by the mob.

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, the accused, who works as a bar-bender at an under-construction site next to the purported victim’s house, was standing next to her bathroom window and trying to record.