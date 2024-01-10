Hubballi man trashed for allegedly videographing bathing woman

Hubballi: A mob meted out "instant justice" to a man apprehended red-handed for attempting to record a woman bathing at Lohiya Nagar on Gokul Road in Hubballi on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Ladsab of Ganesh Peth in the city, was restrained to an electric pole and subjected to physical assault by the mob.
According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, the accused, who works as a bar-bender at an under-construction site next to the purported victim’s house, was standing next to her bathroom window and trying to record.
The woman, who noticed his presence, raised an alarm forcing the ‘peeping tom’ to run away. The mob caught hold of him and trashed before handing him over to the police.
A case regarding this has been filed at Old Hubballi police station under various sections of IPC 354C (voyeurism), as well as section 66-E of the IT Act.
The police also registered a complaint against the unknown mob under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insults) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) for assaulting the accused.