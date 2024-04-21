Hubballi murder: Accused's parents apologise to Neha's family

Mumtaz told reporters in Dharwad on Saturday that she was ashamed of what her son did to Neha Hiremath and that Fayaz deserved stringent punishment.

“Fayaz was good in academics and I was hoping that he would become a KAS officer. He was a University Blue in bodybuilding. He did tell me about Neha and that he was in love with her and they wanted to get married. But I had suggested that he focus on his studies. Neha was a good girl. What he did is unfortunate and unpardonable and he should be punished for it as per the law of the land, Mumtaz said.