Hubballi police arrests 2 in 2 separate POCSO cases

Hubballi: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Ashoknagar police limits in Hubballi on Sunday evening.
The accused has been identified as Noor Ahmed (54), a truck driver. The accused, who lived next door to the girl, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of playing, police said.
Sources said the accused has been involved in many criminal acts in the past as well.
A case has been registered at Ashoknagar police station under the POCSO Act.
In another case, Masoom Hulamani (24) has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Kasabapet police limits in Hubballi.
The accused was working as a construction labourer. A case has been registered against him at Kasabapet police station under the POCSO Act.
Published 25 August 2024, 18:53 IST