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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi: Railway Protection Force rescues 49 children, 4 elderly persons in May

These children (37 boys, 12 girls) were separated from their families for various reasons, and the RPF personnel rescued and handed them over to NGOs and the police.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRailway Protection ForceHubballi

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