Hubballi: Railway Protection Force rescues 49 children, 4 elderly persons in May

<p>Hubballi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the South Western Railway (SWR) zone facilitated the reuniting of 49 children in need of care and protection with their families, under 'Operation Nanhe Farisjteh' in the month of May.</p>.<p>These children (37 boys, 12 girls) were separated from their families for various reasons, and the RPF personnel rescued and handed them over to NGOs and the police.</p>.<p>Under 'Operation Dignity', four elderly persons were rescued and handed over to their families or NGOs after verification. Seat and berth details of female passengers were shared with station RPF teams for real-time monitoring and assistance, under 'Meri Saheli' initiative for women's safety covering 32 trains, and feedback was also collected at destination stations, SWR officials said in a statement.</p>.RPF chief reviews security infrastructure at four Bengaluru railway stations.<p>During 'Operation Uplabdh' drives, 37 touts were arrested in 36 cases, and 49 live tickets valued at Rs 1.53 lakh and 263 used tickets worth Rs 4.65 lakh were seized.</p>.<p>Seven liquor cases</p>.<p>The RPF also detected seven liquor cases in May, recovering 1,458 bottles (1,309 litres) worth Rs 83.31 lakh which were handed over to the Excise Department. Under 'Operation Narco', eight cases were detected, resulting in the seizure of 37 kg of ganja valued at Rs 33.80 lakh, and 20 carton boxes containing 1.99 lakh cigarette sticks of Korean brand valued Rs 30 lakh.</p>.<p>On 63 occasions, RPF recovered passengers' misplaced or left-behind items such as laptops, mobile phones, ornaments, and other personal belongings worth Rs 50.34 lakh, and returned them to rightful owners. An average of 36 to 40 express and special trains were escorted daily by RPF, officials added.</p>