<p>Hubballi, dhns: A quarrel that broke out between two families over bursting crackers in celebration of RCB victory in IPL-2026 season, has led to the registration of two separate cases at Town Police Station in the City on Monday.</p>.<p>Soon after RCB won the IPL-2026 title, a family burst crackers in a colony on Sunday night, and it led to quarrel between the members of two families and one person was assaulted.</p>.<p>Again on Monday morning, quarrel once again broke out between these two families over the same issue and stone pelting was reported. In this regard both families have lodged complaints with the police against 14 persons.</p>