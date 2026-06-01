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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi: RCB victory celebration ends in quarrel between two families

Soon after RCB won the IPL-2026 title, a family burst crackers in a colony on Sunday night, and it led to quarrel between the members of two families and one person was assaulted.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRCBHubballi

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