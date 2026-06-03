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Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi: Sowing delayed in district, monsoon yet to set in

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of the south-west monsoon over Kerala on June 4 (Thursday) along with a forecast of below-normal rainfall this season.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 18:35 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 18:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

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