Hubballi: Sowing delayed in district, monsoon yet to set in

<p>Hubballi: In contrast with the initial expectation of early sowing of kharif crops this time, delay in the arrival of the monsoon has also put off the commencement of full-fledged sowing activities across the district. This situation is unlike the previous year when sowing had gained pace in May last week itself.</p>.<p>India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of the south-west monsoon over Kerala on June 4 (Thursday) along with a forecast of below-normal rainfall this season. At this juncture, most of the farmers are awaiting for monsoon showers to come, to start sowing.</p>.<p>Experts have suggested to take up sowing only after confirming sufficient moisture in the soil to be caused by rain, or if irrigation facility is available. Meanwhile, several areas received moderate showers on Wednesday.</p>.Heavy rain leaves Outer Ring Road flooded.<p>Sowing on 2.82 lakh hectares of land is estimated in Dharwad district this kharif season, with maximum area in Navalgund taluk. Protein-rich green gram, a short-term crop with less diseases allowing convenient sowing of another crop for rabi, has been the most sought-after crop in rain-fed areas in the district which is part of the traditional green gram growing belt.</p>.<p>The Agriculture Department has a target of sowing green gram on 93,750 hectares of land, maize on 60,000 hectares, cotton on 49,292 hectares, paddy on 10,481 hectares and black gram on 8,755 hectares of this kharif, along with other crops.</p>.<p>“Starting the sowing on around May 25 when Rohini rain begins is the practice here. This time, only some farmers have sown so far. If the situation is favourable, we may get monsoon within a week, and sowing will gain pace. We will start collecting the details of sown area and crops from next week,” said Agriculture Department Joint Director Manjunath <br>Antaravalli.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, agrometeorologist R H Patil stated that the progress of the monsoon in a full-fledged manner to north-interior regions of the state may become weak this time, and it may be restricted to coastal and malnad regions in initial days. Sowing has not yet taken place in more than 90% of fields at present, while sowing has occurred only in those places which received good pre-monsoon showers which was scattered in third and fourth week of May, he said.</p>.<p>“Optimum period for sowing green gram usually concludes with the end of June first week. Though it can be sown bit later, yield will be less. Therefore, several farmers preferring green gram may sow chilli, cotton and black gram this time,” added Dr Patil, who is the nodal scientist of the Micro Watershed-level Agro-met Advisory Services (MWAAS) project at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad. </p>.<p>Manjunath Antaravalli , Joint Director of Agriculture: “Starting the sowing around May 25 when ‘Rohini’ rain begins is the practice here. This time only some farmers have sown so far. If the situation is favourable we may get monsoon within a week and <br>sowing will gain pace. </p>