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Homeindiakarnataka

Who will represent Dharwad district in D K Shivakumar’s Cabinet?

Representing Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency (SC reserved) since 2013 continuously, Prasad Abbayya has been openly expressing his aspiration to become a minister.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarHubballi

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