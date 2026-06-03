Who will represent Dharwad district in D K Shivakumar’s Cabinet?

<p>Hubballi: With D K Shivakumar set to be sworn in as chief minister on June 3 (Wednesday), supporters of Congress MLAs in the district have been demanding that their leaders be inducted into the Cabinet.</p>.<p>Curiosity has reached a new height regarding who among Prasad Abbayya, Santosh Lad, and N H Konaraddi will become a minister. In addition, caste equations, number of elections won, seniority, proximity to senior leaders and other aspects are also being discussed regarding the law makers from the district for whom a Cabinet berth is being demanded, while hectic lobbying is also on.</p>.<p>Representing Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency (SC reserved) since 2013 continuously, Prasad Abbayya has been openly expressing his aspiration to become a minister. He has also worked as the chairman of the Karnataka Slum Development Board and Lidkar. He has been vocal about his aspiration since one year, while his supporters had staged a protest seeking a Cabinet berth for him when Congress came to power in 2023 also.</p>.Karnataka: Lobby for ministerial berths; Mysuru region hopes for good representation.<p>Vividha Dalit Sangha-Samsthegala Mahamandal members staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding a Cabinet berth of Prasad. This time, his chance to become a minister is seen as more strong, even if not in the first batch of ministers to take oath. </p>.<p>Santosh Lad from Kalghatgi constituency was a minister in Siddaramaiah 1.0 and 2.0 governments. Hailing from Ballari district, Lad is a three-time Congress MLA from Kalghatgi, though not continuous. He is seen as a Siddaramaiah-supporter. Anilkumar Patil Abhimanigala Balaga members in Hubballi staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Lad in the new Cabinet. Maratha community leaders have demanded Cabinet berth for Lad, and Hangal MLA Srinivas Mane.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi is also eyeing on a ministerial berth. Congress’ Navalgund and Annigeri block leaders have urged the party’s top leaders to make the two-time MLA the agriculture minister, considering his participation in farmers’ agitations including the one demanding speedy implementation of Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project.</p>.<p>Government Chief Whip in Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed is an MLC from Dharwad local bodies constituency, a dual-member segment covering Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts. He is also in the race to become a minister, and he is advocating for inclusion of more new faces in the Cabinet.</p>.<p><strong>‘Give more representation to Ahinda’</strong> </p><p>Ahinda Karnataka Rajya Okkuta has sought more representation for Ahinda (minority backward dalit) community leaders in the new Cabinet and to give deputy chief minister posts for Muslim Kuruba SC and ST communities each. </p><p>“80% of Ahinda communities supported the Congress in the elections and they should be given 20 to 22 ministers. Otherwise the party will experience a setback in local body elections. If the demand is not met the matter would be discussed in a meeting of Ahinda organisations on June 7 in Bengaluru” said the Okkuta chief Siddu Teji.</p>