Hubballi women queue at post offices amid false rumours of 'Modi Guarantee' scheme promising Rs 3,000

Hubballi: A large queue of women formed in front of post offices in the city on Monday following false rumours about the Centre’s ‘Modi Guarantee scheme,' which allegedly promised to credit Rs 3,000 into the Savings Bank (SB) accounts of all women.

From as early as 8:00 in the morning, women were spotted lining up outside various post offices across the city. Despite the scorching sun, people patiently waited to open their SB accounts.

The queues stretched in front of prominent post offices such as the Head Post Office on Station Road, as well as other branches in Old Hubballi, Girni Chawl, Udyam Nagar, Navanagar, Traffic Island, and other areas.

Despite repeated explanations from the post office staff that there is no such ‘Modi Guarantee’ scheme depositing Rs 3,000 into SB accounts, they failed to convince the large gathering of women. The women insisted, stating, “The staff are lying, and we have to open an account.”

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a ‘Modi Guarantee’ scheme, assuring that the Union government will credit Rs 3,000 quarterly to the SB accounts of all women. Therefore, we are queuing up to open an SB account to receive the funds," explained Laxmavva Sannakki from Gangadhar Nagar.

Another woman, Shivarudramma, said that her neighbours advised her to open an SB account before Saturday to receive the 'Modi Guarantee' money. She added that her neighbours have already taken opened their accounts.

Head Post Office Senior Postmaster M Kumaraswamy stated that some miscreants have spread fake news about the 'Modi Guarantee' scheme, claiming that money would be credited to women’s SB accounts. Despite efforts to inform and caution the public through notices posted at post offices and notice boards, Kumaraswamy expressed concern that many women were still swayed by the rumours and not heeding their advice.