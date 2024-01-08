Huge leap in drug busts by Karnataka railway police in 2023

Bengaluru: Government Railway Police (GRP) seized a record 702 kg of ganja in 2023, more than double the 303 kg seized the year before.
The contraband was seized from moving trains and railway stations across Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, during a year-long special drive. In terms of value, ganja seized last year was 1,180% of that confiscated in 2022.
In 2023, the GRP seized ganja worth Rs 5.6 crore as against the Rs 44.1 lakh worth of ganja seized the year before. In 2021, contraband worth Rs 10.9 lakh was seized.
According to the GRP, the price of contraband rose eight to tenfold within a year. Secondly, the GRP seized more small packets, whose collective price was much higher than that of drugs seized in bulk. The source of the drugs and their quality also influenced their value.
S D Sharanappa, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways, said the special drive followed suspicions that trains were being actively used to smuggle drugs.
“Earlier, we would just conduct inspections at major stations, that too only in the platform area. This helped drug smugglers go scot-free,” he told DH.
A scientific study covering various aspects of drug smuggling played a critical role in the crackdown.
It identified porous exit points that smugglers used to get down before the train reached the railway station. For instance, smugglers targeted trains halting for crossing and got down there. They would also get down at remote stations and reach Bengaluru by road.
The study also covered sources of contraband, packaging, smugglers’ profiles, specific trains and compartments.
To plug the leaks, the GRP sent plain clothesmen to remote railway stations, as far away as 200 km from the city, to carry out surprise checks. They primarily looked at packaging styles identified during the study.
The GRP was also assisted by sniffer dogs, which could carry out extensive searches in less time, Sharanappa said.
Another official said women were also caught transporting drugs.
“In railways, unlike the city police, we catch very low quantities of drugs. Smugglers bring less because it’s easy to transport but highly profitable. Small packets fetch 4-5 times more than what they would get in the place of origin.”
No synthetic drugs
While the GPF has been highly successful in seizing ganja, it hasn’t seized synthetic drugs so far.
Sowmyalatha S K, Superintendent of Police, Railways, said they sought the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) assistance and sent officers for training. “With officers being aware of the kinds of synthetic drugs and their properties, we will soon crack down on synthetic drugs, too,” she said.
Another GRP officer called for robust detection mechanisms on trains to check drug smuggling. He also asked for controlling entry/exit points to railway stations, operationalising CCTV cameras and extensive upgrades of railway stations.
Sources in the know noted that multiple meetings have been conducted with the Railway Board and intelligence agencies. The GRP has sought more electronic equipment such as Door Frame Metal Detectors, scanners, CCTV cameras and manpower.