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Huge pendency of SC/ST land transfer cases despite 2023 amendment in Karnataka

Under this law — enacted in 1978 during the chief ministership of Devaraj Urs — lands granted to SC/STs can be bought or sold only after government’s approval.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka Newslandsc/st

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