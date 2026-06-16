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Homeindiakarnataka

'Hulimaavu Mattu Naanu' author Indira Lankesh no more

Married to renowned writer, journalist and thinker P Lankesh (1935-2000), Indira is seen as the pillar behind his legacy.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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