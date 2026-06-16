'Hulimaavu Mattu Naanu' author Indira Lankesh no more

<p>Bengaluru: “Indira became who she is despite Lankesh, not because of him,” said senior journalist and author N Sandhyarani about author-entrepreneur Indira Lankesh, who died on Monday. Indira Lankesh was 83 and reportedly passed away in her sleep.</p>.<p>Married to renowned writer, journalist and thinker P Lankesh (1935-2000), Indira is seen as the pillar behind his legacy.</p>.Jaspal Rana, the shooting star who hit bull’s eye as coach.<p>Nearly 50 years ago, she moved to Bengaluru from a small town in Shivamogga after marrying him.</p>.<p>She was the mother of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, who was assassinated in 2017, and filmmakers Kavitha Lankesh and Indrajit Lankesh.</p>.<p>When Lankesh quit his job as a lecturer to pursue filmmaking and other arts, Indira started a sari business to support the family, which eventually grew into Mayur Silks and Textiles in Gandhi Bazaar.</p>.<p>Her memoir, ‘Hulimaavu Mattu Nanu’ (Sour Mango and I), is considered revolutionary among women’s memoirs in Kannada.</p>.<p>Lankesh called his autobiography ‘Hulimavina Mara’ (The Sour Mango Tree).</p>.<p>“Most men believe, ‘even if a tamarind tree grows old, its sourness never grows old’.That is Lankesh’s perspective about himself. But Indira’s memoir, calls Lankesh just ‘sour mango’. She never gave him any kind of validation,” Sandhyarani added. </p>