Hundi collection at Karnataka's Kollur temple hits Rs 1.94 crore

<p>Udupi: The famed Kollur Mookambika temple in the district has earned more than Rs 1.94 crore, through donations by devout and pious devotees, in the latest hundi collection.</p>.<p>The Temple authorities opened 41 hundis and carried out the counting process under tight security arrangements and in the presence of officials.</p>.Top 11 temples in Karnataka earn Rs 602 cr in 2025-26, up Rs 45 cr year after year.<p>According to the temple sources, the hundis contained cash donations amounting to Rs 1,90,43,819.</p>.<p>The value of other offerings, including 0.325 grams of gold and 2.370 kilograms of silver, was more than Rs 4 lakh.</p>.<p>The officials said that the temple, one of the prominent pilgrimage centres in the region, had been witnessing a steady influx of devotees from different parts of Karnataka as well as neighbouring states seeking the blessings of Goddess Mookambika and had also resulted in the continuous rise in the offerings.</p>