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Homeindiakarnataka

Hundi collection at Karnataka's Kollur temple hits Rs 1.94 crore

According to the temple sources, the hundis contained cash donations amounting to Rs 1,90,43,819.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKollur templeHundi

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