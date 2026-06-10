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Hundi theft suspected at Karnataka's Melkote temple; case registered

According to the complaint, as the wires of the CCTV camera, at the temple, were found severed and the DVR burnt, it is suspected that the miscreants might have stolen the temple hundi.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyatheftMelkoteHundi

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