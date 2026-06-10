Hundi theft suspected at Karnataka's Melkote temple; case registered

<p>Melkote (Mandya district): Alleging that gold and silver items were stolen from the offering box (hundi) of the popular Bettada Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple in Melkote, Pandavapura taluk, a case has been registered at Melkote Police station, on Wednesday.</p><p>Melkote Temple Executive Officer Sheela has lodged a complaint against temple priest Narayana Bhat and employees Sridhar, Kasturi Srinivas and Thirvengadachar.</p>.Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijaypura.<p>According to the complaint, as the wires of the CCTV camera, at the temple, were found severed and the DVR burnt, it is suspected that the miscreants might have stolen the temple hundi.</p><p>As per the temple rules, the temple priest, security and other employees should be present when the temple doors are closed. But, it is alleged that after the doors were closed on January 11, 2026, there is no information about who opened the door in the evening. The theft is alleged to have occurred between January 11 and 26. </p>.Hundi collection at Karnataka's Kollur temple hits Rs 1.94 crore.<p>As it was suspected that the hundi might have been stolen, EO Sheela had issued notices, seeking explanation. However, as there was no response to the notice, she lodged a complaint with Melkote Police on June 9.</p><p>Melkote Police Circle Inspector Anandegowda and team visited the spot, registered a case and initiated a probe.</p>