Hundreds gather to catch glimpse of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Udupi; police resort to lathi charge

<p>Udupi: Hundreds of enthusiastic fans gathered in and around Kollur on Friday to catch a glimpse of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> during his visit to the renowned Sri Mookambika Temple.</p><p>Supporters began arriving as early as 1:50 pm and waited for more than two hours despite intermittent rain. Many climbed trees, rooftops and nearby buildings in an attempt to get a better view of the popular leader, popularly known as "Thalapathy" Vijay.</p>.<p>The atmosphere turned festive as fans blew whistles bearing the symbol of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and raised slogans in his support. Chants of "Thalapathy Vijay" and "Jananayagan Vijay" echoed through the temple town as his convoy arrived.</p>.Udupi Police detains over 20 KRV activists who tried protesting against CM Vijay.<p>With a large crowd assembling along the route, police personnel faced a challenging task in maintaining order. Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the Chief Minister's visit, and the area around the temple was placed under a tight security cover.</p><p>As eager supporters surged forward to catch a closer glimpse of Vijay, police made repeated efforts to disperse the crowd and regulate movement. In some areas, officers resorted to a mild lathi charge to control the gathering and prevent overcrowding. Despite the heavy security and crowd-control measures, fans continued cheering enthusiastically as Vijay proceeded towards the temple to offer prayers.</p>