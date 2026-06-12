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Homeindiakarnataka

Hundreds gather to catch glimpse of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Udupi; police resort to lathi charge

Supporters began arriving before he reached the Sri Mookambika Temple and waited for more than two hours despite intermittent rain.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaUdupiVijayTVK

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