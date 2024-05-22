Husband bludgeons actor-Congress leader to death in Mysuru

A Congress leader and actor was allegedly murdered by her husband at Turaganur of T Narsipur taluk in Mysuru district on Monday night.
The victim has been identified as Vidya (36), the city general secretary of women's wing of Mysuru district Congress. Vidya was a junior artiste in Sandalwood and had acted in Bajarangi, Vajrakaya and other movies.
Vidya had visited Turuganur, the native place of her husband Nandish, when a verbal duel broke out between the couple on Monday night. Nandish allegedly hit Vidya on her head with a lethal weapon and fled the spot. Police said that the exact reason for the murder was yet to be ascertained.
Superintendent of Police SP Seema Latkar and other police officers visited the spot. Bannur police have registered a case.
Published 21 May 2024, 21:44 IST