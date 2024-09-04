Husband, father-in-law among seven arrested for abetting 21-year-old woman to death in Karnataka

Koppal: The Koppal police have arrested seven persons on charges of abetting a 21-year-old woman to death after her father filed a complaint.

Galeppa Bevoor, father of Mariyamma, alleged that his daughter’s in-laws harassed and assaulted her for belonging to a scheduled caste and forced her to consume poison.

Mariyamma had a love marriage with Hanumayya, who belongs to scheduled tribes community, one year ago. Her in-laws were against their marriage as she belonged to the Madiga community. The father complained that her in-laws used to harass her demanding dowry.

Galeppa, in his complaint, claimed that on August 29, Hanumayya and his family members assaulted her with sticks and sharp weapons resulting in her spot death. However, to hide their crime, they forced her to consume poison.

“Her in-laws called me and informed that my daughter had consumed poison in the field and died at a hospital,” said the father in the complaint.

The FIR registered by Kanakagiri police station has mentioned the names of 13 persons accused in the crime.