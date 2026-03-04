Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

I am a street fighter, but my fight is not for power: DK Shivakumar

When asked if there would be a “kranti” (revolution) after the Budget session, Shivakumar asked, "Why should I? I have confidence in myself."
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 01:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 01:57 IST
Indian PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us