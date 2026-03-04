I am a street fighter, but my fight is not for power: DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that he is a “street fighter” and knows how to “fight”.</p>.<p>Amid the ongoing power tussle, Shivakumar’s statement brews intrigue as he also stated that what was destined for him would come to him without special efforts.</p>.<p>"I am a street fighter. I know how to fight. My struggle is not for power. It is not within the party, but outside the party. If someone assumes that I am silent, it is their problem," said Shivakumar responding to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>When asked if there would be a “kranti” (revolution) after the Budget session, Shivakumar asked, "Why should I? I have confidence in myself. I live on faith. I don't have to make special effort as whatever is destined for me will come to me at the right time.”</p>.<p>Responding to chief minister’s statement equating their relationship to that of “milk and honey,” Shivakumar said he has never spoken about the CM’s post. “The matter concerns me, the CM and the high command. I only said when certain decisions were made, I was party to it. But I never said, CM’s post will fall vacant or CM will step down or that Dalit should get the CM’s post. There are others trying to remove the CM from his chair. Only when the CM’s post is vacant we can give it to others. As a party president I know my responsibilities.</p>.<p>The party should not suffer because of my actions or indiscipline. I should not do injustice to my post. This is a party built by me and thousands of party workers. I will never blackmail the party for my personal greed," said Shivakumar.</p>.<p>“Our relationship was like milk and honey during 2023 elections and will remain so even in 2028 Assembly elections,” he added.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>DKS hints at relinquishing KPCC top post</strong></span></p>.<p>When asked if he would break G Parameshwara’s record (eight years) as the party chief, Shivakumar said, "Party needs new blood and new ideas. We became ministers when we were first-time legislators, myself, Parameshwara, H K Patil, Ramalinga Reddy. We are senior citizens now. Let newcomers grow."</p>.<p>To a question if newcomers should replace old ones both in the party and the government, Shivakumar said, "Six years is enough for me. The party needs new blood and new ideas." He confirmed he would host a dinner on March 10 marking six years in the post.</p>