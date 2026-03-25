<p>Davangere: MLC and KPCC Minority Wing President Abdul Jabbar said that Muslim community has been denied ticket for the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency for "various reasons". </p><p>"Though I am pained by it, I have to respect the decision of the party high command. I will act in a way that does not cause injustice to the party and the community," he said.</p>.FIR against Basanagouda Yatnal, Anantkumar Hegde for alleged hate speech.<p>In a social media post, the MLC said that he will continue to respond to the problems of the community as usual. </p><p>"The community made every effort to ensure that the ticket for the South Assembly constituency was available to the minorities. Minority ministers, MLAs and other high command leaders also worked hard for this. But due to various reasons, our community has missed it. Although we are unhappy with the party’s decision, we have to respect it," he said.</p><p>"I have been associated with the Congress party for 40 years. This sense of respect should not be mistaken as an injustice to the Muslim community or the Congress party. As a member of the Legislative Council, I have raised my voice about the problems of all the communities in the constituency so far. I will continue to do so. We will work for the progress of the society," he said.</p><p>"Although I am deeply hurt by the fact that a Muslim candidate was not given a ticket, I have valued the words of prominent leaders of the community. I have worked hard to ensure that no injustice is meted to the party or the Muslim community in my political life," he added.</p>