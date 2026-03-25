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I am pained by it but have to respect party's decision: KPCC Minority Wing President on no ticket to Muslim for Davangere bypolls

The MLC said that he will continue to respond to the problems of the community as usual.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBypolls

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