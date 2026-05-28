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Homeindiakarnataka

'I bow my head': Siddaramaiah pens emotional note to people of Karnataka after stepping down as CM

His resignation came two days after the Congress high command asked him to step down from the position of chief minister.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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