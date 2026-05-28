'I bow my head': Siddaramaiah pens emotional note to people of Karnataka after stepping down as CM

<p>Soon after resigning as the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> shared an emotional message on social media platform, thanking the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannadigas">Kannadigas</a> for their love and support during his tenure on top post.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the outgoing CM shared a photograph of himself standing on a stage with folded hands before gathering as gesture of gratitude. "Thank you. Your love. Your trust. My forever strength.” The message appeared on the photograph carrying his signature.</p>.<p>Thanking the people of Karnataka for standing up for him during the difficult times, he wrote, "I bow my head before the people of Karnataka—the lakhs of affectionate hearts who treated me as one among their own, blessed me, encouraged me, corrected me, stood by me in difficult times and held my hand throughout this long journey. Whatever I am today is because of you."</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah stated that his resignation was only from the post of chief minister and not from public life or his commitment to the people, adding that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> was his religion and the people his God. </p>.<p>He added, “Till my last breath, I will continue to fight for social justice and stand against divisive communal forces that go against the spirit of our Constitution. Thank you for your love, trust and companionship through every step of this journey.'</p>.<p>His resignation came two days after the Congress high command asked him to step down from the position of chief minister. </p>.<p>Shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan, Siddaramaiah, alongside his deputy and successor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> addressed a press conference. He said, "I have tendered my resignation from the post of chief minister," expressing confidence that the Governor would accept it in accordance with constitutional provisions.</p>.Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; quells buzz around Rajya Sabha move citing 'no interest in national politics'.<p>His resignation was received by the Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar as Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawarchand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> was out of the state.</p>.<p>The outgoing chief minister had cleared time and again that whenever high-command would instruct him to step down, he would resign. </p>.<p><strong>Tough fight between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the CM post</strong></p><p>After Congress' victory in May 2023 Assembly polls, there was tough competition between party state president Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, for the coveted chief minister's post. However, Congress, during that time, managed to convince Shivakumar and made him the deputy CM. </p>.<p>According to the reports at the time, there was a compromise between the two leaders based on a "rotational chief minister formula." The compromise meant that Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years, but there was no official confirmation from the party or the two leaders.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, at a breakfast hosted at CM residence for cabinet members, Siddaramaiah informed ministers of his decision to step down and that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar would be his successor, as per the directions of the Congress high command.</p>