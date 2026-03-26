Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'I don't believe in Rahu Kala...I eat meat on Ugadi, Shivaratri': Siddaramaiah says he always promoted rational thinking

He defends Budget timing, saying that it was presented at an 'auspicious' time after listening to senior officials and family members
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 07:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us