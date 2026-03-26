<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has said that he does not believe in superstitions and acknowledged that he presented the State Budget 2026 at an “auspicious” time to avoid 'Rahu Kala' after listening to senior officials and family members.</p><p>He made the comments in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as the Opposition BJP pointed out, among other barbs, how Siddaramaiah presented the Budget on March 6 avoiding Rahu Kala that is considered “inauspicious" as per astrological beliefs.</p>.Siddaramaiah dodges question on D K Shivakumar succession.<p>“They [Opposition members] said I presented the Budget after seeing Rahu Kala and Gulika Kala. Yes, I did so after listening to our officials and family members," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>He defended his stance by saying he has in the past presented the Budget during Rahu Kala. “I have presented the Budget in the past during Rahu Kala as well. We are those who believe in democracy. I have never considered Rahu Kala, Gulika Kala or Yamaganda Kala... I do not believe in them," Siddaramaiah said, reiterating his stance on rational beliefs.</p><p>He also added that he does not believe in restrictions on non-vegetarian food on festivals. "Does anyone eat meat on the days of Ugadi and Shivaratri? I do. Noting wrong... It is all in the belief," he said.</p><p>Later, the Chief Minister said he believes God is omnipresent. “I believe in God, but I don’t believe that he resides only in temples," he said and recited a vachana of 12-century social reformer Basaveshwara.</p><p>During the course of his speech he said one needs to foster rational beliefs and scientific temperament to eradicate casteism and ensure equality.</p>