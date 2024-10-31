Home
I have faith in judicial system: Renukaswamy's father after Karnataka HC grants bail to Darshan

Reacting to media questions in Harihar after the high court granted interim bail to Darshan in the case, he said, 'Our family has been in pain since my son's murder.'
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 23:18 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 23:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtbailDarshan Thoogudeepa

