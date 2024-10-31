I have faith in judicial system: Renukaswamy's father after Karnataka HC grants bail to Darshan

<p>Davangere: Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar, the father of Renukaswamy who was allegedly murdered by actor Darshan and his associates, said that he has immense confidence in the judicial system and hopes that the guilty would be punished.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan released on bail from Ballari prison.<p>Reacting to media questions in Harihar after the high court granted interim bail to Darshan in the case, he said, "Our family has been in pain since my son's murder. It is difficult to express an opinion on Darshan being granted bail. Regarding Darshan's health issues, nothing can be said. It is a personal matter."</p>