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Homeindiakarnataka

I have no ego issues with D K Shivakumar, says Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy further stated that it is not a question of challenge or counter challenge.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:03 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarH D Kumaraswamy

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