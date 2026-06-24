I have no ego issues with D K Shivakumar, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he has no ego issues with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Speaking to media about the invitation by the chief minister to discuss about Bidadi Township issue, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">Kumaraswamy</a> said, “I have already replied to his invitation. Since I have pre-occupied programmes on June 26, I have requested him to arrange a meeting on June 27, any time he is comfortable. But it should be with the farmers and not at the Vidhana Souda. I have no ego issues with the chief minister, it is only a farmers’ issue and providing a solution for it will take hardly 10 minutes for the government.”</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy further stated that it is not a question of challenge or counter challenge.</p>.CM Shivakumar invites H D Kumaraswamy for open debate on Bidadi township at Vidhana Soudha.<p><strong>‘75% farmers haven’t agreed’</strong></p>.<p>“As the decision has been taken against the interest of the farmers, the farmers are protesting continuously. The government claims that 70% of the farmers had agreed to give their land. However, farmers state that 75% of them had not agreed. This has to be discussed in their presence. Let only the affected farmers be present during the discussion and I am ready for it,” he said.</p>.<p>The former chief minister even mentioned that having discussions about the Bidadi Township project at the Vidhana Soudha will not lead to any logical conclusions.</p>.<p>“Instead of debating on who started it and who persuaded, let us discuss the real issues and the problems faced by the farmers. I will wait for the chief minister’s reply,” he added.</p>