'I have not lost patience': Ramalinga Reddy says he will wait for Congress leadership's call on portfolio row

<p>Senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said he would wait for the Congress high command and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>to decide the way forward amid the controversy surrounding his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet.</p><p><br>Reddy, who stepped down on Friday after being assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio instead of the Bengaluru Development Department, said discussions were still underway and senior party leaders were attempting to resolve the matter.</p><p><br>According to him, AICC General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randeep-singh-surjewala">Randeep Singh Surjewala</a> had personally urged him to withdraw his resignation and informed him that the party leadership was not inclined to accept it.</p>.Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation issue resolved, CM Shivakumar says after discussions.<p>"Surjewala has appealed to me to withdraw my resignation," Reddy told reporters.</p><p>The veteran legislator said he had an extensive discussion with Shivakumar on Friday evening and that the issues raised during that meeting would be taken up again by the party leadership.</p><p><br>"Yesterday, Shivakumar said he would come to my house, but I was not at home. Later, we met at a hotel. We discussed everything. Today as well, I have asked Surjewala about all the issues we discussed yesterday," he said.</p><p><br>"Now the chief minister and Surjewala will meet. They will discuss whatever we spoke about yesterday. Let us see what decision they take after that," he added.</p><p><br>Reddy stressed that he had never demanded any specific department and that the present disagreement stemmed from assurances that were later altered.</p><p><br>"When we spoke yesterday, I conveyed my views. I never went asking for anything. They made the offer themselves. Later, due to unavoidable reasons, things changed," he said.</p><p><br>Recounting his long political career, Reddy maintained that he had never lobbied for ministerial positions or portfolios.</p><p><br>"I never asked for it. They themselves offered it. I did not ask. Not only now, but even in 1993, when I first became a minister, I never lobbied. I never approached any chief minister seeking a particular portfolio," he said.</p><p><br>Asked whether ongoing consultations could lead to a favourable outcome, Reddy said he was yet to receive any update.</p><p><br>"I don't know. I will call and find out," he said.</p><p><br>He further revealed that both Shivakumar and Surjewala had advised him against pressing ahead with his resignation.</p><p><br>"Both of them have clearly told me that they cannot accept my resignation. I have conveyed my opinion to them and returned," he said.</p><p><br>Reddy declined to respond to speculation that he could be accommodated with an additional department while retaining the Irrigation portfolio.</p><p><br>"I do not want to speak about that," he said.</p><p>On whether he remained committed to resigning, the Congress leader refrained from giving a direct reply, saying the matter was now in the hands of the party's top leadership.</p><p><br>"Siddaramaiah and the chief minister have met. Whatever we discussed with the chief minister yesterday will be conveyed. After that, they will make a decision," he said.</p>.'We did promise him Bengaluru portfolio': Karnataka CM Shivakumar admits amid Ramalinga Reddy's exit from Cabinet. <p>Dismissing suggestions that he had become frustrated over the developments, Reddy said he remained composed.</p><p><br>"Even now, I have not lost patience. If I had lost patience, would I be speaking to you this calmly?" he asked.</p><p><br>When questioned about former chief minister Siddaramaiah's role in ending the impasse, Reddy expressed confidence that a solution could emerge once discussions among senior leaders were completed.</p><p><br>"Yes. After they meet again, I will tell you. Let Surjewala and the chief minister complete their discussions first."</p><p><br>The dispute over portfolio allocation has become the first significant political test for the newly formed Shivakumar government, with the Congress leadership actively working to persuade the senior Bengaluru leader to stay in the Cabinet.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>