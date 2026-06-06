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Homeindiakarnataka

'I have not lost patience': Ramalinga Reddy says he will wait for Congress leadership's call on portfolio row

The veteran legislator said he had an extensive discussion with Shivakumar on Friday evening and that the issues raised during that meeting would be taken up again by the party leadership.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarRamalinga Reddy

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