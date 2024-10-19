I hope people will make me CM for a full term in next election: Kumaraswamy

<p>Mandya: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed wish to become Chief Minister again, during an event in Mandya, on Saturday.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons in Mandya he said, "The Congress will not complete its full term till 2028 in Karnataka as dissent is exploding in that party. I am not an astrologer. But if the people bless me, I may become CM again."</p><p>Kumaraswamy said, “I could not become CM for a full-term of five years. I was at the mercy of others, for a few months, twice. People have seen my administration. I hope that the people will bless me to be CM for a full term in the next election.”</p>.NICE controversy: H D Kumaraswamy dares DKS to reveal partners of Sobha Developers.<p>Criticising the Congress government in Karnataka, he said that people's tax money is being looted and government properties are being usurped. “If the government can check this, it can give people Rs 10,000 per month, instead of giving them just Rs 2,000. The people are fed up with the Congress government at present. People will take a decision in this regard,” he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy claimed that there is a growing dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs. "We don’t know when it will explode, but let’s wait and watch," he added. Kumaraswamy, however, clarified that the unified opposition of BJP and the JD(S) were not trying to topple their government. "It's their MLAs who are destabilising the foundation of this government." Due to the government's lack of allocation of funds for development, MLAs are unable to visit villages and meet the people, he said.</p><p>On the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) issue involving Siddaramaiah, he said, “The probe by Lokayukta is initiated on the orders of a court. The ED is probing on the basis of the Lokayukta FIR. We will wait and watch, what happens on the issue."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>