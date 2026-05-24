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Homeindiakarnataka

I now regret my support for NEET, says Dr Sharan Prakash Patil

Karnataka will take lead on coalition of states against the test, says the Medical Education Minister.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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Sharan Prakash Patil
Sharan Prakash Patil
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruEducationKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNEETNEET ExamNEET Results 2019

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