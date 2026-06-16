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Homeindiakarnataka

'I remember when Vajpayee said...' D K Shivakumar says world leaders now come to Bengaluru before Delhi

Shivakumar was speaking at the 28th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:24 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarAtal Bihari Vajpayee

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