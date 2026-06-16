'I remember when Vajpayee said...' D K Shivakumar says world leaders now come to Bengaluru before Delhi

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that world leaders now come to Bengaluru first and then go to Delhi. </p><p>Quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that during the foundation stone laying for the Bengaluru International Airport, Vajpayee had said that there was a time when world leaders would first come to Delhi and then visit different parts of the country. "Today, the situation has changed," he added. </p><p>Shivakumar was speaking at the 28th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. </p><p>"I remember when we laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru International Airport, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that there was a time when world leaders would first come to Delhi and then visit different parts of the country. Today, the situation has changed. World leaders first come to Bengaluru and then go to Delhi."</p>.Karnataka: Two booked for alleged illegal transportation of cattle.<p>Remembering his college days, the chief minister said, "I have served as a minister in different governments and in various capacities, but one of the happiest days of my life was the day I graduated from this University with an MA in Political Science."</p><p>Appreciating the role of healthcare in human life he said healthcare is the "social machine, committed to reduce suffering, protecting all sections of society."</p>