I stood by Muslims, but they didn’t support JD(S), says Kumaraswamy

The BJP-JD(S) alliance is currently the talk of the town in Karnataka politics. JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, a two-time chief minister, tells DH’s Rashmi Belur what the alliance means for JD(S) and the way forward. Excerpts:
What’s the intention behind this alliance?
The corrupt administration of the Congress drove us to accept the alliance with BJP. The only intention is to save the state from corrupt hands. There’s a need to find permanent solutions for several issues, especially irrigation. We have calculated everything at our level before going for it. This alliance is neither for me nor my family. It’s for the people of this state.
What’s the next plan of action?
After Vijayadashami, we’ll discuss everything. I’ve advised BJP national leaders to talk to and take into confidence their state leaders. Our target is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats. We will jointly plan a route map for that. We’ll work as a joint Opposition in the state.
Will this alliance cause the fall of the Congress government?
No operation is necessary. Going by their statements and recent developments over having more deputy CMs, it is clear that the government is unstable.
Will Kumaraswamy become CM after Lok Sabha polls?
Nothing lies in our hands. Did anybody expect whatever that happened in Maharashtra?
There’s talk that you’ll become leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
There are leaders in the BJP who are more efficient than me for the post. Our family has seen all such posts - leader of the Opposition, chief minister and prime minister. That’s not our aim. Our aim is to work together against Congress.
Questions are being raised on the secular credentials of JD(S)?
Several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are asking this question. I want to ask, what do they reckon is the meaning of ‘secular’? Where was Siddaramaiah’s secularism when he knocked on the BJP’s doors from 2004 to 2010 and tried becoming CM with their help? I have a point-by-point report about his activities. His secularism is fake. None of them has the morality to discuss me or my party’s secular stand.
The JD(S) is losing Muslim leaders after allying with BJP.
I want to ask these leaders: what’s their contribution to the party? They’re merely citing the alliance as a reason for their exit. H D Deve Gowda gave 4% reservation to the community these leaders represent. Whenever there were incidents against them and the Congress was silent, it was me who stood by them. What did they give us in return? If I don’t grow strong, how can I protect their interests? Despite protecting their community, there was no support from them.
Is it true that some JD(S) MLAs are unhappy and ready to join Congress?
This is gossip created by Congress because of the uncertainty they are going through. They’re trying to snatch MLAs from both JD(S) and BJP for the last two months and have failed. None of our MLAs will quit the party.
How will you manage differences with some BJP leaders?
I don’t have differences with any of the BJP leaders. I’m on good terms with 99.9 per cent of the BJP leaders. This was proved during the JD(S)-BJP government (2006).
Was anything specific discussed during your meeting with BJP national leaders?
We were clear about our stand on Naadu-Nudi (Karnataka and Kannada). I’ve requested them to ensure justice to Karnataka on issues such as Cauvery and Upper Krishna project.