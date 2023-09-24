I stood by Muslims, but they didn’t support JD(S), says Kumaraswamy

The BJP-JD(S) alliance is currently the talk of the town in Karnataka politics. JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, a two-time chief minister, tells DH’s Rashmi Belur what the alliance means for JD(S) and the way forward. Excerpts:

What’s the intention behind this alliance?

The corrupt administration of the Congress drove us to accept the alliance with BJP. The only intention is to save the state from corrupt hands. There’s a need to find permanent solutions for several issues, especially irrigation. We have calculated everything at our level before going for it. This alliance is neither for me nor my family. It’s for the people of this state.

What’s the next plan of action?

After Vijayadashami, we’ll discuss everything. I’ve advised BJP national leaders to talk to and take into confidence their state leaders. Our target is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats. We will jointly plan a route map for that. We’ll work as a joint Opposition in the state.

Will this alliance cause the fall of the Congress government?

No operation is necessary. Going by their statements and recent developments over having more deputy CMs, it is clear that the government is unstable.