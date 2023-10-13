I-T raids in Bengaluru: Officials recover Rs 42 crore in 23 cardboard boxes

Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department on Friday continued their raids in several parts of Bengaluru and found approximately Rs 42 crore in cash.

Initial reports said that large sum in Rs 500 denominations was stored in 23 cardboard boxes at the house of the daughter of one of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors.

The officials raided the flat in Atmananda Colony in north Bengaluru where they found the large sum. According to sources, the cash was likely to be transported to neighbouring Tamil Nadu but an official statement is awaited.

At the same time, another team is holding searches at the house of an ex-corporator of Ward 95. The officials raided the house belonging to Ashwathamma and R Ambikapati, sources said.



On Thursday, the IT department conducted raids and searches at 25 places in Bengaluru belonging to two civic contractors over suspected tax evasion.

IT sleuths raided the offices of two contractors – BSR Infratech and Star Infratech – in Sahakarnagar, Sanjaynagar, among others, besides searching the homes of the people concerned, DH reported previously quoting sources.

Officials collected information regarding the companies’ transactions while also searching the homes of board members and others. During the searches, cash and other documents were seized, sources said.

Similar raids were held last week in the city on properties belonging to businessmen and doctors over suspicion of tax evasion. More than 15 places, including Sadashivanagar, BTM Layout, Vijayanagar, Hulimavu, J C Road and Shanthinagar, were searched by IT officials.