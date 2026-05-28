'I will continue': Siddaramaiah vows to stay in Karnataka politics

<p>Bengaluru: "I kept my word," said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, soon after submitting his resignation to the Governor's secretary at Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>During a press meet later, he said he abided by the Congress high command's direction to step down.</p>.Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; quells buzz around Rajya Sabha move citing 'no interest in national politics'.<p>"I have always said, I would resign whenever the high command gives me direction. Day before yesterday, they (high command) asked me to resign. I told them I would, in two days. Today, I resigned and kept my word. The Governor will accept the resignation and make way for installing a new chief minister as our party has a clear majority," the CM, who was flanked by his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, said. </p>.<p>When reporters nudged him to reveal the name of the next chief minister, Siddaramaiah gestured towards Shivakumar without naming him. "Whoever the high command and the CLP decides will be the CM," he said.</p>.<p>Notably, Siddaramaiah’s remarks about his next political step could complicate any plans of the high command to avoid a parallel power centre.</p>.<p>"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha, which I humbly declined (offer). I am not interested in national politics. I will stay in state politics. People have elected me as MLA for five years. I have two more years left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka, on behalf of the people," he said.</p>.<p>When asked if he was forced to resign, the veteran politician said: "There was no pressure. I have, at my own volition, resigned."</p>.<p>Calling the Constitution his "dharma" and voters his "Abhimani Devaru (God-like admirers)", a phrase popularised by actor Dr Rajkumar, Siddaramaiah said serving seven crore Kannadigas twice as CM and twice as LoP was possible only because of the party, his colleagues and people.</p>.<p>He thanked senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, recalling how Sonia personally welcomed him into the Congress in 2006 after his expulsion from the JD(S) for Ahinda activities.</p>.<p>"My political life is an open book. In today’s politics, only those with people’s support can survive. I never compromised on my values or ideology," he said.</p>.<p>Invoking Kuvempu’s 'Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota', he called for equality and equal opportunity for all. "Every person should have food, health, education and employment and through our guarantees we have fulfilled them."</p>.'I bow my head': Siddaramaiah pens emotional note to people of Karnataka after stepping down as CM.<p>Choking with emotion, he recalled his journey: "I came from a rural belt. I never dreamt I would become a legislator, minister, LOP or CM." He added, "If the Constitution were not there, I could have never been educated, MLA or the CM. I would have been ploughing fields or herding cattle as my parents were illiterate."</p>.<p>He signed off saying, "I will continue in active politics. Till my last breath I will fight against communal forces."</p>