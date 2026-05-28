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Homeindiakarnataka

'I will continue': Siddaramaiah vows to stay in Karnataka politics

Notably, Siddaramaiah’s remarks about his next political step could complicate any plans of the high command to avoid a parallel power centre.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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