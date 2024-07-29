I will not allow bad precedent to be set: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader said he will not allow a bad precedent to be set in the Assembly and will only follow the rules.
On the allegations of BJP and JD(S) MLAs on not allowing discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, he said “I follow the rules and did not want to allow a bad precedent to be set."
No issue that is before a commission of inquiry can be raised through an adjournment motion.
He said, "I have given the opportunity to discuss issues to both the ruling and the opposition parties on Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Limited in spite of investigation in progress. The discussion had continued for four to five days.
As a judicial inquiry into the MUDA scam was in progress, the issue was not allowed for discussion,” he said.
"The position of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is one of the highest constitutional offices in the country. Such a position must operate according to the rules, without getting into any confusion or falling prey to popular misconceptions. Violating the rules would set a bad precedent for the next generation," said the Speaker.
