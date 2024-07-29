I will not allow bad precedent to be set: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader said he will not allow a bad precedent to be set in the Assembly and will only follow the rules.

On the allegations of BJP and JD(S) MLAs on not allowing discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, he said “I follow the rules and did not want to allow a bad precedent to be set."

No issue that is before a commission of inquiry can be raised through an adjournment motion.