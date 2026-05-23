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IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatics team to celebrate three decades of aerial displays at Bidar

The team made its public debut with a spectacular display at Coimbatore, marking the beginning of precision aerobatics.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIAFBidar

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