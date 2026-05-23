IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatics team to celebrate three decades of aerial displays at Bidar

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a>’s Suryakiran aerobatics teama will take to the skies at Bidar on Tuesday to celebrate three decades of breathtaking aerial displays across India and abroad – a journey that began at Bidar Air Force station in north Karnataka.</p><p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh is likely to be present at Bidar, according to sources, but it is not clear if he will be part of the flying formation.</p><p>Known as “Ambassadors of the IAF,” the nine-aircraft formation has shown several thrilling manoeuvres at low level over the past three decades, setting high standards in close formation flying. More than 100 pilots were part of the Surya kiran team’s journey since its inception on May 27, 1996.</p><p>The team made its public debut with a spectacular display at Coimbatore, marking the beginning of precision aerobatics. The team has so far conducted more than 800 air displays captivating audiences across India as well as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. The 800th show was at Wings India in Hyderabad earlier this year.</p>.IAF airshow in Guwahati showcases Operation Sindoor weapons over Brahmaputra.<p>The Surya Kiran team initially flew Kiran-MK-II aircraft and switched to Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainers in its signature red and white in 2015 after the Kirans were taken for pilot training. The IAF stopped display flying for six year for lack of aircraft and resumed the display flying at Aero India 2017.</p><p>The squadron is currently commanded by Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, a Su-30MKI pilot and qualified flying instructor, with Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh serving as his deputy. The team comprises 13 pilots drawn from a few of the IAF’s frontline flying streams.</p><p>The team has also seen several lows including the mid-air collision a day before Aero India, 2019 when two Hawk aircraft grazed each other and collided mid-air while rehearsing a complex spin-and-cross manoeuvre leading to fatalities. There were two other fatal crashes near Bidar in 2006 and 2009 apart from a crash landing at Bhubaneswar.</p><p>“The 30th anniversary celebration will be a tribute to the spirit of the IAF and all the members of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team,” an official said.</p>