IAS officer to probe into allegations on teacher in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: District in charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government has asked Additional Commissioner of department of school education and literacy, Kalaburagi division Dr Akash Shankar to conduct a probe into the allegations made by the parents of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School.
Terming the incident at the school as unfortunate, the Minister said that an IAS officer is probing into the allegations and will submit a report to the government, he told a mediapersons. Let the investigation bring out the truth.
"The investigation is being conducted by the police based on the FIR registered and appropriate action will be taken. Once an FIR is registered, it can not be withdrawn just because BJP is demanding it," he told mediapersons.
The Minister accused the MLAs and others of trying to divide the society communally which is against the constitution and law. They tried to cause enmity in the society. Bringing the schoolchildren to the street and raising slogans is not good culture. There was a need to solve the issue in a proper manner, he added.
"The reality gets submerged in mass hysteria and the root cause is to use such incidents for political mileage," Rao said.
It may be recalled that parents claimed that a class seven teacher made derogatory remarks while taking up a lesson 'Work is Worship'.
Following a day-long protest led by Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath in front of the school, the school authorities suspended Sr Prabha. Based on a complaint, the Mangaluru South Police had registered an FIR against Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell and others in connection with the protest.
Earlier, in the day the Minister sought to know why MLA Kamath failed to protest against the irregularity in Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala.