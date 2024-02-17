IAS officer to probe into allegations on teacher in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: District in charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state government has asked Additional Commissioner of department of school education and literacy, Kalaburagi division Dr Akash Shankar to conduct a probe into the allegations made by the parents of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School.

Terming the incident at the school as unfortunate, the Minister said that an IAS officer is probing into the allegations and will submit a report to the government, he told a mediapersons. Let the investigation bring out the truth.

"The investigation is being conducted by the police based on the FIR registered and appropriate action will be taken. Once an FIR is registered, it can not be withdrawn just because BJP is demanding it," he told mediapersons.