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IAS stands for 'I Am Sorry': LoP Ashoka in Karnataka Assembly

Ashoka demanded the suspension of a few secretaries.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIASU T KhaderR Ashoka

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