IAS stands for 'I Am Sorry': LoP Ashoka in Karnataka Assembly

<p>Leader of the Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Assembly, R Ashoka made a strong comment against IAS officers, saying that it stands for "I Am Sorry". </p><p>On March 16, Home Minister G Parameshwara, in the Assembly, tabled 84 answers against 230 ‘unstarred’ questions raised by lawmakers, due to which Speaker UT Khader walked out of the Assembly out of anger over the government not sufficiently answering questions.</p><p>Following the incident, Ashoka said, “This is the fifth time! Even after warnings, they have not improved. They come like Gods, they go home like Gods.” </p>.<p>Moreover, he demanded the suspension of a few secretaries from the Assembly. "There are a few IAS officers who haven't come to office for 8-9 months. I'll show records. They'll have time to play golf, but not to provide answers to the legislature? Why should they be in service? IAS stands for I Am Sorry," Ashoka said.</p>.'How do we run this House?’: Miffed Karnataka Assembly Speaker Khader walks out over 'unanswered' questions, says 'won’t run the House until...'.<p>Meanwhile, Khader said he had issued “clear orders” from his chair four times. “This House isn’t for ministers. This is for lawmakers who meet once in three months to discuss their issues. All of them ask questions. Only 15 questions become ‘starred’ (they are answered on the floor of the House). If the remaining (unstarred) questions go unanswered, why should they come to this House?” Khader said.<br><br>“Despite clear orders, there’s been no improvement. How do we run this House?” Khader said.</p><p>“So, until the ministers and secretaries concerned explain this, I won’t run this House,” Khader said, before adjourning the House and walking out.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and senior ministers held a meeting with Khader to discuss the situation.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>