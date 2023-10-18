Ibrahim to be fired? JD(S) convenes emergency meeting over state chief's 'anti-party' activities

Bengaluru: The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) has convened an emergency meeting on Thursday where it is likely to take a decision on initiating action against its state president C M Ibrahim.

Confirming this to DH, a top source in the party said a decision is likely to emerge against Ibrahim for "anti-party" activities.

"All MLAs, MLCs and district presidents of the party have been invited for the emergency meeting and they will decide on what action is needed," the source said.

It is said that senior JD(S) leaders have decided to expel Ibrahim. "In our party, the national president (H D Deve Gowda) and secretary general have all the powers to initiate action," the source said.