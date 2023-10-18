Ibrahim to be fired? JD(S) convenes emergency meeting over state chief's 'anti-party' activities

Bengaluru: The H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) has convened an emergency meeting on Thursday where it is likely to take a decision on initiating action against its state president C M Ibrahim.
Confirming this to DH, a top source in the party said a decision is likely to emerge against Ibrahim for "anti-party" activities.
"All MLAs, MLCs and district presidents of the party have been invited for the emergency meeting and they will decide on what action is needed," the source said.
It is said that senior JD(S) leaders have decided to expel Ibrahim. "In our party, the national president (H D Deve Gowda) and secretary general have all the powers to initiate action," the source said.
The JD(S) is building a case against Ibrahim, who has raised a banner of revolt against the decision to ally with the BJP. "There are proceedings of each and every meeting convened by the party that Ibrahim has signed, including the one held at Palace Grounds and another where the alliance with the BJP was discussed. So, he has no right to say that he was left out," the source said.
Action against Ibrahim is likely to be announced by Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this week, Ibrahim defied Deve Gowda and declared that the JD(S) will not join the BJP-led NDA. Ibrahim went to the extent of describing his side of the party as the “original” JD(S) and hinted at splitting the party.
Last month, the JD(S) formally announced having joined the NDA.