IDE Bootcamp at KLE varsity today

Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamps (Phase III) will be launched at nine locations, including the KLE Technological University (BVB College) in Hubballi, at 9.30 pm on Monday.
The event is organised by the Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC). The bootcamp offers an immersive and action-packed five-day programme focused on hands-on, experiential learning.
The bootcamp will be inaugurated by AICTE chairman T G Sitharam virtually from AICTE headquarter, New Delhi. The event will be live telecast at nine centres including KLE Technological University, which is the lone institution from the state to be part of the bootcamp.
KLE Technological University is the second institute in Karnataka and first in North Karnataka which is shortlisted to organise bootcamp.
The initiative aims to nurture the innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators. More than 2,500 student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutes will participate.
In this phase some of the renowned speakers and design experts of national and international repute will conduct the training sessions.
(Published 28 April 2024, 23:19 IST)