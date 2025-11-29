<p>Belagavi: Reacting to the Karnataka power tussle, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it appears as if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge have become helpless and confused if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will heed to their suggestions or not.</p><p><br>Joshi told reporters here on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi kept silence after the Bihar assembly election and has surfaced now. He suggested that the Congress top leader does not have control of the party and has become helpless.</p> .‘We are loyal foot soldiers of the party’: DK Shivakumar says unity intact with CM Siddaramaiah .<p>Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had a meeting over breakfast. The meeting did not clarify on whether Siddaramaiah himself will continue, while Shivakumar did not mention of continuing as KPCC president. These developments make way for speculations that impasse remains and they were pointing at high command, he said.</p><p><br>"BJP will not form government with disgruntled Congress MLAs. We want them to give good governance for which movement will be launched. Rahul Gandhi was unaware of who would be the next chief minister of party, hence how could be know about it," Joshi stated.</p><p><br>"Congress if cannot give good governance in the state, it should dissolve the legislative assembly and go for election as demanded by former minister Rajanna," he added.</p>