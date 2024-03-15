If numbers hold, BJP-JD(S) alliance has edge in 18 seats: Data

The JD(S) can play a crucial role in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies by potentially rescuing the BJP in the event of a close contest in addition to being strong on its own in two seats, according to polling data from the last two general elections.
But this depends on JD(S) transferring its votes to the BJP against the Congress, going by numbers put together by political strategy firm Catribil Consulting.
In Mandya and Hassan, where the JD(S) is considered strong, the alliance partners are safe if their vote share remains in tact.
From the BJP’s point-of-view, the JD(S) can make or break the election in 16 segments where the regional party has polled just enough votes in the past to swing the result if things go down to the wire.
Take Kolar and Chikkaballapur as examples: the JD(S) has earned more than seven lakh votes here in the two previous Lok Sabha polls. In Shimoga, too, the JD(S) had 2.14 lakh votes in 2014. It is upon the JD(S) to keep revive and transfer its support base to the BJP.
The BJP will count on the JD(S) to transfer its vote base in Chikkodi, Bidar, Bijapur, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davangere, Tumkur, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North Lok Sabha seats.
In 10 constituencies, the BJP cannot expect any value addition from the JD(S) because the regional party has little or no presence: Belgaum, Bagalkot, Gulbarga, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Udupi-Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada and Bangalore South.
While Lok Sabha poll numbers are in BJP’s favour, data from the 2023 Assembly polls provides hope to Congress. Last year, the Congress polled 1.59 crore votes. If they are roughly mapped to Lok Sabha seats, then the Congress should win 18 seats.
“If one were to look purely at the vote share in the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress is miles ahead of BJP. But Karnataka has a long history of voting dramatically differently in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” Catribil Consulting CEO Venkatesh Thogarighatta pointed out.
According to BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad, even a 3% swing in votes for BJP from the JD(S) will make a huge difference. “In all seats, the BJP won’t lose its vote share. Whatever we get over and above will be due to transfer of votes,”
he said.
But former Rajya Sabha Congress member M V Rajeev Gowda is not convinced. “The BJP-JD(S) alliance is logical in that their enemy is Congress. But what about BJP MLAs such as S T Somashekhar whose main opponent is JD(S)? What about seats that have had a three-way contest? The alliance won’t work on the ground,” he said.