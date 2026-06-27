‘If people permit, I will contest from Chikkaballapur’: S R Vishwanath

<p>Chikkaballapur: Ahead of the next Assembly election, we will seek a BJP ticket for Sandeep Reddy from Chikkaballapur. If the people of Chikkaballapur permit, he himself will contest from this constituency, said Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said, "As far as I am concerned, I will take on K Sudhakar directly. I will organise Kempegowda Jayanti in Chikkaballapur itself," he said.</p>.<p>"I have been the MLA from Yelahanka since 2008. Every year since then, I have celebrated Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti by bringing together people from all communities. However, this time, our own party MP K Sudhakar is organising a Kempegowda Jayanti and a walkathon on Saturday (June 27) without informing or involving us. That is why I have come here to speak," Vishwanath said.</p>.<p>We too will celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27. You (the media) can come and see which event attracts a huge crowd. The Vokkaliga Sangha in Yelahanka has now become alert. They are trying to use Kempegowda Jayanti for political purposes, he alleged.</p>.<p>Referring to the last Lok Sabha election, Vishwanath said that we had opposed giving the BJP ticket to K Sudhakar. However, after he visited his (Vishwanath) house, we worked for his victory. Despite that, Sudhakar has been telling everyone that Vishwanath betrayed him in Yelahanka. If we had not worked for him, would he (Sudhakar) have secured a lead of 70,000 votes? he asked.</p>.<p>If Kempegowda Jayanti is celebrated at two different places in Yelahanka, it will send a wrong message. But he is adamant about conducting a separate event. As a BJP MP, he is going door-to-door to Congress leaders. We built the BJP from the grassroots in Yelahanka, the MLA said.</p>.<p>He asserted that if K Sudhakar contests the next Lok Sabha election, we will ensure he gets a lead of one lakh votes in Yelahanka.</p>.<p>Commenting on the recently held MLC polls, Vishwanath said cross-voting had taken place. The moment the Congress fielded a fifth candidate, we should have become alert. People will never accept elected representatives betraying the party in this manner, he opined.</p>.<p>The MLA said that some people have already left the party. Similarly, those who are unhappy are free to step out. Some leaders are demanding a change in the party's state leadership. It is not right to hold everyone responsible for the mistakes committed by a few. The question of changing the leadership is for the party high command to decide, he said.</p>