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‘If people permit, I will contest from Chikkaballapur’: S R Vishwanath

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said, "As far as I am concerned, I will take on K Sudhakar directly. I will organise Kempegowda Jayanti in Chikkaballapur itself," he said.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 01:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsChikkaballapurS R Vishwanath

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