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If Rahul Gandhi asks, Siddaramaiah will resign, says Rajanna

This signals a shift in the stance of the Siddaramaiah camp, which has maintained that there would not, and should not, be any change in leadership.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:21 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiSiddaramaiahK N Rajanna

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