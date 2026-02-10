<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday tried to play down speculations surrounding the Congress leadership issue in the state, even as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar left for Delhi giving the annual state budget meeting a skip. </p><p>Clarifying Shivakumar’s absence from a key state budget meeting, Siddaramaiah said the KPCC president and DCM had written to him, explaining that he was travelling to Delhi to attend meetings of the All India Congress Committee related to the Assam elections. “A meeting on the budget will be held in his absence,” <em>ANI</em> quoted Chief Minister. </p><p>Deputy CM Shivakumar was appointed as the election in-charge for Assam for the upcoming assembly polls. </p><p>Responding firmly to questions on the leadership row, Siddaramaiah reiterated "high command's decision is the final one." “Why do you keep asking? If Shivakumar says something, ask him,” he remarked, adding that he would not go to New Delhi unless formally invited. </p><p>Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s visit has once again put the spotlight on internal dynamics within the Indian National Congress in Karnataka. Given the fact that he has decided to skip important budget meeting of his state for party commitments makes it even more important.</p>