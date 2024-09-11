If situation demands, I am ready to be CM: Shamanur

Davangere: Veteran Congress leader and Shamanur Shivashankarappa stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is giving good administration. "If there is any possibility of changing the chief minister, We (Lingayats) are ready to take the top post including myself."

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said as of now, the chief minister post is not vacant and Siddaramaiah will continue in the top post as long as he gets the support from the high command. The party will decide the next chief minister. If get a chance, Lingayat legislators are ready to occupy the top post.

Defending the chief minister, Shamanur said Siddaramaiah has nothing to do with MUDA scam and he would continue in the top post. There is no point in making baseless allegations against the chief minister as it would tarnish the image of Congress leader.