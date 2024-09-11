If situation demands, I am ready to be CM: Shamanur

Davangere: Veteran Congress leader and Shamanur Shivashankarappa stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is giving good administration. "If there is any possibility of changing the chief minister, We (Lingayats) are ready to take the top post including myself."
Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said as of now, the chief minister post is not vacant and Siddaramaiah will continue in the top post as long as he gets the support from the high command. The party will decide the next chief minister. If get a chance, Lingayat legislators are ready to occupy the top post.
Defending the chief minister, Shamanur said Siddaramaiah has nothing to do with MUDA scam and he would continue in the top post. There is no point in making baseless allegations against the chief minister as it would tarnish the image of Congress leader.
Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga wished that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would be the chief minister if the change of guard becomes inevitable. Without mentioning the name of Shamanur, who is nonagenarian, the MLA said it is not fair to seek the top post on the basis of seniority.
He said the party leaders and workers know the efforts of Shivakumar in helping the party to win assembly polls and improve the performance in Lok Sabha polls. Every leader is eligible to become the chief minister. But the high command will decide it on the basis of their contribution to the party.
