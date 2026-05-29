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Homeindiakarnataka

'If you want to walk far, walk together': D K Shivakumar says Siddaramaiah will continue to inspire Karnataka's progress

Shivakumar said that the impact of several public welfare schemes and development projects will act as significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:13 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarSiddaramiah

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