<p>D K Shivakumar, who is set to become the chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah's </a>resignation on Thursday, thanked the outgoing CM for his service. </p><p>Shivakumar said that the impact of several public welfare schemes and development projects will act as significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story. </p><p>He also reminisced Siddharamaiah's humble beginnings from a village in Mysuru to becoming the longest-serving chief minister of the state. </p>.'I bow my head': Siddaramaiah pens emotional note to people of Karnataka after stepping down as CM.<p>"God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Shri Siddaramaiah avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice," Shivakumar wrote in a lengthy post on X. </p><p>"As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka. The impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka’s growth story," he said. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, who will complete 50 years in politics in 2028, stepped down on Thursday following the instructions of the Congress High Command. Shivakumar, who acted as his deputy during the last three years, was also the Congress state president when the party came to power with a thumping majority in 2023. </p><p>"Over nearly five decades in public life, he has shaped the political and social fabric of our state through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership. Ever since I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as KPCC President in 2020, Siddaramaiah avaru has stood firmly beside me like a pillar of strength," Shivakumar said. </p><p>Shivakumar further said that the two senior leaders had worked shoulder-to-shoulder and hoped that his guidance will continue to strengthen and inspire the party during the next two years of the tenure. </p><p>"Together, we have worked shoulder to shoulder in strengthening the party and taking its vision to the people. It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight. I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka’s progress and welfare. As the saying goes, 'If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together.' I look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar concluded. </p>